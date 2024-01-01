en English
Crime

India: Exposing ‘Donkey Flight’: The Perilous Path of Illegal Immigration

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:24 pm EST
India: Exposing ‘Donkey Flight’: The Perilous Path of Illegal Immigration

In a striking development that has placed a spotlight on the issue of illegal immigration involving young Indians, a flight en route to Nicaragua, rerouted to India from France, has been intercepted. The flight was carrying individuals suspected of falling prey to human trafficking. This phenomenon, referred to as ‘Donkey Flight’– a term derived from the Punjabi word ‘dunki’, meaning to hop from one place to another — involves a staggering number of young men and women hailing from Punjab.

Donkey Flight Dilemma

According to a report released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in 2009, over 20,000 individuals from Punjab attempt such irregular migration annually. This number has been on a steady rise. The Punjab Police have issued over one million Police Clearance Certificates since 2012, indicating an upward trend in migration aspirations among the youth.

The Perilous Journey

The path to illegal immigration is fraught with danger and immense cost. Migrants face potential imprisonment among other risks. Rahul, a young man from Haryana, shared his harrowing experience of being jailed in Libya and narrowly escaping death. Tragic stories such as that of Shiv Kumar’s son, whose whereabouts are unknown following a failed migration attempt, and Malkeet, who was confirmed dead, underscore the high risks involved.

Routes to Illegal Immigration

Travel agents have detailed two primary illegal routes for migration. The first involves navigating through dense forests, while the other is by air. These routes come with hefty price tags ranging between 30 to 50 lakhs INR. Despite the inherent dangers, many Indians continue to document and share their migration experiences on social media platforms.

In response to this escalating issue, Punjab and Haryana have initiated stringent measures against fake agents. Plans to introduce bills to regulate immigration agents and agencies are also underway, marking a significant step towards addressing this complex problem.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

