Crime

India Declares Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar as Terrorist Under UAPA

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:18 pm EST
India Declares Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar as Terrorist Under UAPA

In a major move against organized crime and terror-related activities, the Indian government has declared Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Notably, this declaration marks a significant advancement in the Centre’s efforts to curb transnational criminal activities and uphold national security.

Brar’s Implication in Criminal Activities

Goldy Brar, also known as Satinderjit Singh, has been implicated in numerous crimes, including murder and extortion. His association with the pro-Khalistan terror outfit Babbar Khalsa has been well-documented. The government asserts that he is backed by a cross-border agency and is involved in smuggling arms and ammunition using drones. An Interpol notice had been issued against him following a request from the Indian government.

The Murder of Sidhu Moosewala

One of the most audacious acts linked to Brar is the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing, which took place in 2022 in Punjab’s Mansa. The murder sent shockwaves through the nation, and the subsequent investigation led the authorities to Brar’s door.

Designation under UAPA

The designation of Goldy Brar as a terrorist under UAPA is a significant step by the Indian government. The UAPA was amended in 2019 to empower the central government to declare individuals—not just organizations—as designated terrorists. With this declaration, the Indian authorities have more tools at their disposal to restrict Brar’s operations, potentially leading to his extradition and trial in India.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

