INDECOM Probes Off-Duty Officer's Fatal Shooting of Civilian

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Comfort, Manchester, Jamaica, marking one of the eight cases of its kind to come under scrutiny in January 2024. The victim, a 52-year-old man named Ivanhoe Stewart, was shot by an off-duty police officer at a local bar and lounge.

The Altercation

According to the officer's account, the incident ensued when he noticed a firearm in Stewart's hand, leading to a struggle as he attempted to disarm him. In the heat of the altercation, the officer reportedly used the firearm, a black Taurus G2C, to shoot Stewart who later succumbed to his injuries.

INDECOM's Response

In response to the incident, INDECOM's forensic team examined the scene and collected evidential materials, including gunshot residue swabs from Stewart's hands. The police officer involved has provided an initial account to INDECOM and has been served with a Section 21 Notice. This legal document requires him to submit a further statement and participate in an interview.

Call for Public Assistance

While the investigation continues, INDECOM has urged the public to come forth with any available photos, videos, or information related to the incident or any other involving members of the Security Forces. The call for transparency and accountability underscores INDECOM's commitment to thorough and impartial investigations.

As this story unfolds, the community awaits the findings of INDECOM's investigation, hoping for an outcome that will shed light on the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. The case, one of eight fatal shooting investigations launched by INDECOM for January 2024, serves as a stark reminder of the often complex and fraught relationship between law enforcement and civilians.