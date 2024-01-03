Increased Reward in Pursuit of Virginia Murder Suspect Tyus James Terrell

The Prince William County Police Department has heightened its efforts in capturing murder suspect Tyus James Terrell by increasing the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest and conviction. The 27-year-old is the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of Quatrail Raynard Smalls, aged 26, that took place on November 14, 2023, at the 3700 block of Wharf Ln., Triangle, Virginia.

Intensified Search for Terrell

Despite numerous search warrants executed in Spotsylvania County in collaboration with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Terrell, a black male standing at around 5’11” tall and weighing 200lbs, continues to evade capture. He is identifiable with black hair, brown eyes, and a distinguishable tattoo on his chest. The charges against him include murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Non-random Shooting Incident

Early reports from the police suggest that the incident was not a random act of violence. Both Terrell and Smalls were known to each other, indicating a probable motive behind the crime. However, the intricate details of their relationship remain undisclosed as the investigation continues.

Public Assistance Sought

Prince William County Police are seeking valuable information from the public that could aid in apprehending Terrell. The elevated reward amount is a testament to the urgency of the case. The police department is also investigating other unrelated incidents including a case of malicious wounding related to a domestic dispute and reckless handling of a firearm. Tips on these matters are also welcomed and can be shared through the police tip line or online submission form.