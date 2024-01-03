en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Increased Reward in Pursuit of Virginia Murder Suspect Tyus James Terrell

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Increased Reward in Pursuit of Virginia Murder Suspect Tyus James Terrell

The Prince William County Police Department has heightened its efforts in capturing murder suspect Tyus James Terrell by increasing the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest and conviction. The 27-year-old is the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of Quatrail Raynard Smalls, aged 26, that took place on November 14, 2023, at the 3700 block of Wharf Ln., Triangle, Virginia.

Intensified Search for Terrell

Despite numerous search warrants executed in Spotsylvania County in collaboration with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Terrell, a black male standing at around 5’11” tall and weighing 200lbs, continues to evade capture. He is identifiable with black hair, brown eyes, and a distinguishable tattoo on his chest. The charges against him include murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Non-random Shooting Incident

Early reports from the police suggest that the incident was not a random act of violence. Both Terrell and Smalls were known to each other, indicating a probable motive behind the crime. However, the intricate details of their relationship remain undisclosed as the investigation continues.

Public Assistance Sought

Prince William County Police are seeking valuable information from the public that could aid in apprehending Terrell. The elevated reward amount is a testament to the urgency of the case. The police department is also investigating other unrelated incidents including a case of malicious wounding related to a domestic dispute and reckless handling of a firearm. Tips on these matters are also welcomed and can be shared through the police tip line or online submission form.

0
Crime United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
42 seconds ago
Wave of Cat Killings in France: A Disturbing Tale of Animal Abuse
In a quiet town of Montreuil-Juigné, near Angers in western France, a shocking wave of pet disappearances has led to a disturbing discovery. A local man in his 20s was arrested under suspicion of torturing and killing numerous cats. The arrest followed an alarming number of reports about missing pets over the holiday period, sparking
Wave of Cat Killings in France: A Disturbing Tale of Animal Abuse
A Ray of Hope: Birmingham's Homicide Rate Dips Amidst Rising Crime
5 mins ago
A Ray of Hope: Birmingham's Homicide Rate Dips Amidst Rising Crime
Dayton Public Schools Announces Policy Change Following Bus Driver Assault
8 mins ago
Dayton Public Schools Announces Policy Change Following Bus Driver Assault
Press Freedom Under Threat: The Dispatch Newspaper Faces Intimidation Over Suicide Coverage
2 mins ago
Press Freedom Under Threat: The Dispatch Newspaper Faces Intimidation Over Suicide Coverage
Foster Child Speaks Out: Alleges Abuse in Marler Household on Casper Mountain
3 mins ago
Foster Child Speaks Out: Alleges Abuse in Marler Household on Casper Mountain
Armed Robbery at Cedar Rapids Bank: Police Seek Public Assistance
4 mins ago
Armed Robbery at Cedar Rapids Bank: Police Seek Public Assistance
Latest Headlines
World News
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
15 seconds
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
1 min
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
1 min
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
1 min
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
2 mins
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
South Dakota: A Mosaic of Stories From Road Closures to Political Speculations
2 mins
South Dakota: A Mosaic of Stories From Road Closures to Political Speculations
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
2 mins
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
2 mins
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
3 mins
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
16 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
58 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
60 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app