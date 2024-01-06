en English
Crime

Inconclusive Autopsies Deepen Mystery Surrounding Deaths of Mofatt and Alexis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Inconclusive Autopsies Deepen Mystery Surrounding Deaths of Mofatt and Alexis

Investigation into the mysterious deaths of Shevonne Mofatt and Gemma Alexis, the two women found lifeless in a Moriah, Tobago apartment on December 27th, has hit a roadblock. The autopsies performed on their bodies have failed to provide definitive answers, leaving their cause of death undetermined. This piece of information was confirmed by a relative of the deceased, adding a layer of complexity and deepening the enigma surrounding their untimely passing.

Mystifying Findings

Autopsies are typically instrumental in demystifying the circumstances leading to death. However, the case of Mofatt and Alexis seems to defy this norm. The autopsy reports have returned inconclusive, providing no concrete clues that could help piece together the puzzle of their demise. This is not a common occurrence, and it often signifies a more complex underlying issue that requires comprehensive examination.

Family in the Dark

The uncertainty following the inconclusive autopsies has further compounded the grief of the bereaved family. They had hoped that the autopsies would shed light on the tragic incident, providing some closure. But with the cause of death remaining a mystery, they are left grappling with unanswered questions and an unresolved sorrow. The brother of the deceased, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed this development in an interview with our correspondent, Elizabeth Williams.

Ongoing Investigation

While the inconclusive autopsies have failed to pinpoint the cause of death, they have by no means closed the book on the investigation. In fact, they have opened up a myriad of possibilities that investigators must now explore. As they delve into further inquiries and possible additional tests, the hope remains that these efforts will peel back the layers of mystery surrounding the deaths of Mofatt and Alexis, and bring some semblance of closure to their bereaved family.

Crime Trinidad and Tobago
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

