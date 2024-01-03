en English
Crime

Inadequate Sentence for Pawel Ondycz Sparks Outrage; Student Alice Wood Found Guilty of Murder

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Inadequate Sentence for Pawel Ondycz Sparks Outrage; Student Alice Wood Found Guilty of Murder

In a case that has sparked widespread outcry, 50-year-old Pawel Ondycz has been handed a 12-year sentence for the manslaughter of his partner, Kinga Roskinska. Ondycz, who had a history of violence towards Roskinska, confessed to killing her in a text message to a friend. The fatal incident, which took place on March 14 in Ondycz’s flat in Birmingham, involved Ondycz stabbing Roskinska in the leg. Despite the swift arrival of paramedics, Roskinska, aged 38, tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Justice System Fails Women, Claim Activists

The sentence has been met with fierce criticism from campaigners, who argue that it highlights a systemic failure of the criminal justice system to adequately bring justice to women killed by men. These campaigners are pushing for a justice system that prioritises prevention of such heinous crimes, delivers comprehensive justice, and provides ongoing support for families affected.

A Tragic End to a Life

Roskinska’s family have voiced their devastation, firmly stating that she would never have chosen to end her own life. This statement serves as a stark rebuttal to Ondycz’s false claim to emergency services that Roskinska had committed suicide. The family’s grief is exacerbated by the knowledge that Ondycz did not immediately call paramedics after the incident.

Student Alice Wood Guilty of Murder

In a separate case, Alice Wood, a philosophy student, was found guilty of murdering her fiancé, Ryan Watson, by repeatedly driving at him with her car after an argument. Despite her denial of the charges of murder and manslaughter, claiming it was a tragic accident, the jury, after less than eight hours of deliberation, returned a unanimous verdict. Wood, who had been drinking at a party prior to the incident and had a blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit, was remanded in custody with a life sentence.

Witnesses’ testimonies and CCTV footage of the incident were presented in court, where Wood showed no emotion as the jury delivered its verdict. Mr. Watson’s family communicated their deep grief, and Detective Inspector Nigel Parr of Cheshire Constabulary highlighted the fact that Wood had used her vehicle as a weapon under the influence of alcohol.

Crime United Kingdom
Nimrah Khatoon

