In Memory of Noa Glazberg: A Life Cut Short, A Legacy Unforgettable

On a day that started like any other, the close-knit community of Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha was plunged into grief. Noa Glazberg, a 43-year-old woman who was the heart and soul of her family, was brutally slain in her own home by Hamas terrorists on October 7. Her life, sadly, ended in a hail of bullets—eight, to be precise, fired by heartless intruders. Her sudden and violent departure has left a void in the lives of those who held her dear.

A Life Celebrated in Memories

Left to grapple with the sudden loss are Noa's heartbroken parents, Rita and Arie, immigrants from Chile and Argentina respectively. Her brother Guy, along with her nieces and nephews, must now navigate a world without her infectious laughter and unyielding optimism. Friends, neighbors, and extended family remember Noa not for the tragic circumstances of her death, but for the vibrancy of her life.

An Unforgettable Legacy

Noa's recent journey to Canada, an experience she described as joyous, stands as one of many testaments to her spirit. Those closest to her spoke of her as a confidante, a staunch supporter, and a source of unwavering positivity. Her dedication to her parents, whom she considered the center of her universe, was widely acknowledged. Hila Cohen, a close friend and neighbor, fondly recalled Noa's unwavering support and enduring friendship.

Remembered with Love

Noa's cousin, Maor Lewkowicz, spoke of a childhood spent in the warm glow of Noa's personality. Her unwavering positivity, he said, made even the most ordinary days feel extraordinary. Rita, Noa's mother, expressed her grief poignantly on Facebook, stating that Noa will forever remain a part of her life. The indelible mark that Noa made on the lives of her loved ones serves as a powerful testament to her life, cruelly cut short.