Improvements in Criminal Justice System: England and Wales Update

The criminal justice system in England and Wales has seen significant improvements, particularly in data relating to criminal court sentencing. This news follows a report that highlights changes to figures between 2016 and 2017, especially for specific offence levels and sentencing outcomes, as a result of revised data processing methods. The report provides key statistics up to the year ending June 2023.

Prosecutions and Convictions

While prosecutions and convictions have seen an increase in the period ending June 2023, they are yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Summary offences, in particular, have witnessed a continued rise in prosecutions and convictions. Indictable offences, on the other hand, showed an increase after experiencing a decline in the previous year.

Notably, prosecutions for sexual offences, particularly rape and sexual assault, have been on a consistent rise over the past five years. Theft offences, primarily shop theft, have also increased for the first time in a decade.

Custodial Sentences and Sentence Lengths

The custody rate for indictable offences has stabilized at 33%. However, the average custodial sentence length (ACSL) has seen a general increase over the past decade. This trend has been consistent, except for a decrease witnessed in 2020 and the latest year for both indictable and all offences.

