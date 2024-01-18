en English
Crime

Improvements in Criminal Justice System: England and Wales Update

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
The criminal justice system in England and Wales has seen significant improvements, particularly in data relating to criminal court sentencing. This news follows a report that highlights changes to figures between 2016 and 2017, especially for specific offence levels and sentencing outcomes, as a result of revised data processing methods. The report provides key statistics up to the year ending June 2023.

Prosecutions and Convictions

While prosecutions and convictions have seen an increase in the period ending June 2023, they are yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Summary offences, in particular, have witnessed a continued rise in prosecutions and convictions. Indictable offences, on the other hand, showed an increase after experiencing a decline in the previous year.

Notably, prosecutions for sexual offences, particularly rape and sexual assault, have been on a consistent rise over the past five years. Theft offences, primarily shop theft, have also increased for the first time in a decade.

Custodial Sentences and Sentence Lengths

The custody rate for indictable offences has stabilized at 33%. However, the average custodial sentence length (ACSL) has seen a general increase over the past decade. This trend has been consistent, except for a decrease witnessed in 2020 and the latest year for both indictable and all offences.

In other news, the Ministry of Justice has announced new laws to clear the names of innocent postmasters wrongfully convicted due to the Horizon scandal. Measures are being taken to reduce violence and self-harm at HMP Bedford, while also ensuring the safety of burials at Tottenham Park Cemetery. Additionally, efforts are being made to curb alcohol-related crimes during the festive season.

Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

