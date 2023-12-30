Imprisoned Iranian Denied Medical Assistance amidst Rising Executions and Unresolved Conflicts

Detained Iranian, Miryousef Younesi, has been denied medical treatment, completing a year of imprisonment without trial at Tehran’s Evin Prison. His son, Reza Younesi, has expressed concern over the abrupt cancellation of medical appointments, viewing it as a calculated move by authorities to harass his father. Accused of supporting the Mujahedin-e Khalq organization, Miryousef was arrested in December 2022, a claim that has been met with skepticism by human rights advocates.

Student Prisoners and Rising Tensions

Ali Younesi and Amirhossein Moradi, students of Sharif University of Technology and sons of Miryousef, were arrested in April 2020. They were convicted in April 2022 on charges of sabotage and propaganda, triggering widespread protests. Amnesty International has reported instances of their torture while in custody. This comes amid increasing tensions within Iran, with more than 700 executions recorded by December 2023. The most recent involves the execution of four individuals, allegedly for espionage on behalf of Israel’s Mossad.

Executions and Allegations of Espionage

Wafa Hanareh, Aram Omri, Rahman Parhazo, and Nasim Namazi were executed in Iran on charges of spying for Israel. Despite international condemnation and questions around the legitimacy of their trial, the executions were carried out. This follows the death of a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria, leading to speculations of potential retaliation.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Outlook

In other news, Ukrainian generals predict the Russia-Ukraine conflict will continue into 2024. The front line remains stagnant, and the prospects for a political resolution remain uncertain. As the world watches, the struggle for power and peace continues to unfold.