A dexterous impersonator has been apprehended by the authorities after masquerading as a doctor at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The 20-year-old man allegedly hoodwinked staff and patients alike over several months, posing alternately as a medical student and a doctor. The façade crumbled at approximately 04:40 on Friday, 26 January, when diligent emergency department staff exposed the fraud. This revelation led to the arrest of the alleged impostor, who has since been charged and is set to appear in court at a future date. NHS Grampian is actively collaborating with the police as their investigation into this perplexing case continues.

Deadly Inferno Claims Two Lives

In unrelated news, a devastating fire erupted in a block of flats on Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The incident, which occurred around 18:00 on Monday, claimed the lives of two women. A baby was whisked away to the hospital as a precautionary measure, fortunately being discharged later. Emergency services, including seven fire appliances and two specialist units, swiftly descended on the scene, evacuating neighbouring properties to avert further casualties.

Investigation Underway

While the fire was extinguished by 21:00, the ravages of the blaze left a grim spectacle for the investigators to sift through. A joint police and fire investigation is currently underway, attempting to untangle the origin and cause of the tragic fire. Preliminary assessments suggest that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. However, the final verdict awaits the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.