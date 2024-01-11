en English
Crime

Impersonators Use Cross River Deputy Governor’s Name in Social Media Scam

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Impersonators Use Cross River Deputy Governor’s Name in Social Media Scam

The honorable Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Peter Odey, has found his name being used by fraudsters to deceive the public. These criminals have crafted fake social media profiles, attributing false statements to the Deputy Governor, in an attempt to mislead and scam the public.

Unveiling the Scam

Fred Abua, the Press Secretary to Peter Odey, exposed this deceit, particularly after a notable national newspaper inaccurately quoted Odey expressing support for the recently suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu. The quote was reportedly in relation to a contentious N585 million issue currently under investigation.

Disclaiming Fake Accounts

Abua urgently clarified that the Deputy Governor does not hold a Twitter account. His only active social media presence is on Facebook. Despite issuing stern disclaimers and warnings, the fraudsters persist in their malicious activities, creating new accounts, and impersonating high-profile individuals with the intent to scam unsuspecting individuals.

State Government’s Stance

Abua also stated emphatically that Deputy Governor Odey could not have commented on the controversial N585 million probe, as the state government has not issued an official stance on the matter. The fake post, purportedly from Odey, had shown solidarity with Dr. Betta Edu, expressing unwavering confidence in the President’s investigation process.

Crime Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

