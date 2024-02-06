Impersonators Posing as ED Officials Apprehended in Tiruppur City

In a significant crackdown, the Tiruppur City police have apprehended a gang of impersonators who fraudulently represented themselves as officials from the Enforcement Directorate. The accused, identified as Valasu Vijay Karthick, Narendranath, Rajasekar, Loganathan, and Gopinath, are alleged to have defrauded yarn businessmen of ₹1.69 crore. The swift operation by the special teams led to the recovery of assets worth ₹1.10 crore.

Fraudulent Scheme Unveiled

The culprits had devised a sophisticated scheme to deceive a yarn commission agent, Anguraj, and his partners. Posing as ED officials, they convinced the businessmen to hand over ₹1.69 crore in cash with the false promise of doubling their money through a construction business venture. The fraudsters then staged an operation, confiscating the cash under the pretext of an official investigation.

Swift Police Intervention

Anguraj, however, quickly sensed the scam and reported the incident to the Tiruppur South police, leading to the arrests. Commendably, the police teams acted swiftly, apprehending the suspects within a week. The Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City, lauded the teams for their prompt action.

Search for Accomplices Continues

While the main culprits are now in police custody, the hunt for additional accomplices continues. The police are committed to ensuring that all involved in this fraudulent scheme are brought to justice, ensuring the safety and security of the city's business community.