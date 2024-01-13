Impersonator Threatens Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Amidst Denial of Secret Service Protection

In a chilling event that unfolded in September at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, an armed individual masquerading as a U.S. marshal demanded access to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The suspect, Adrian Aispuro, was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) who found him carrying a firearm while attempting to infiltrate Kennedy’s campaign event marking Hispanic Heritage Month under the false pretense of being a part of his security detail.

Unveiling the Impersonator

The LAPD’s swift response led to Aispuro’s arrest, but the incident revealed a disconcerting lapse in the security protocols surrounding Kennedy. Despite the grave nature of the incident, the local prosecutor’s decision to charge Aispuro with a misdemeanor has been met with dissatisfaction. An email from LAPD Detective Marc Madero indicates the department’s discontent with the seemingly lenient charges. Aispuro was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and impersonating an officer.

Unanswered Questions and Unfolding Controversy

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was also present at the scene, but their reasons for being there have not been disclosed, adding another layer of intrigue to the already tense event. This incident, coupled with at least two other intrusions at Kennedy’s home, has raised serious questions about the security afforded to the presidential candidate.

Denial of Secret Service Protection

Despite these threats, the Biden administration has repeatedly denied Kennedy’s request for Secret Service protection. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that protection was not warranted based on the facts and the advisory committee’s recommendation. This refusal has ignited criticism, particularly from The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project Director, Mike Howell, who condemned the decision to withhold Secret Service protection and the lack of federal charges for impersonating a federal agent.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who initially entered the 2024 presidential race as a Democrat, announced his independent run in October. Amidst these escalating security concerns, his team continues to urge the Biden administration to reconsider its decision and provide the necessary protection to ensure the safety of the candidate.