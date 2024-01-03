Impersonator of Lokayukta Officer Arrested in Bengaluru

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has arrested a man impersonating a Lokayukta officer and defrauding government officials. The alleged impostor, Sreenath Reddy, a 34-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, has been in the criminal circuit since 2007, with his criminal trajectory beginning with home burglaries. Over time, supposedly influenced by Telugu cinema, Reddy altered his modus operandi to focus on scamming government officials. Despite successfully duping 36 officials, only one has so far come forward to report the crime.

Reddy’s Deceitful Tactics

Reddy’s strategy involved contacting officials under the guise of Lokayukta Inspector Chandrashekar. He would then pressure them into paying bribes to close allegedly pending petitions against them. Providing assurance that the cases would be dismissed without any need for investigation by the Lokayukta’s technical wing, he managed to extort substantial sums of money. In certain instances, Reddy also falsely identified himself as Keshav Rao, an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-rank officer in the Lokayukta, adding another layer of deceit to his complex scheme.

Criminal Activities Spanning Jurisdictions

The geographical scope of Reddy’s illicit activities was vast, spanning various police jurisdictions within Karnataka. Upon his arrest, he confessed to cheating 36 officials within the state. However, the total amount of money amassed through his fraudulent scheme is yet to be determined by the police. His activities were not limited to Karnataka; he also targeted officials in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Unraveling the Impostor’s Web

The arrest of Reddy came after a complaint filed by a government officer, who grew suspicious of Reddy’s activities. His arrest has shed light on the intricate web of deceit spun by the impostor, revealing the extent of his exploitation of the trust vested in the Lokayukta institution. Despite the widespread impact of his crimes, the fear of retribution or embarrassment has so far kept most of his victims from reporting their experiences.

As the investigation continues, the police are urging victims to come forward, promising confidentiality and justice. The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and the importance of verifying the identity of individuals claiming to represent official institutions, a lesson that extends beyond Bengaluru to every corner of the country.