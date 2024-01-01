en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Impersonator of Israeli Soldier Charged with Fraud and Theft

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Impersonator of Israeli Soldier Charged with Fraud and Theft

In a staggering twist of events, Roy Yifrach, an Israeli man, has been charged with fraud and theft by the Israeli Public Prosecution for impersonating an Israeli soldier during the Gaza conflict. The indictment, recently filed in a court in Tel Aviv, uncovers an intricate web of deception, revealing that Yifrach never actually served in the military. Instead, he managed to infiltrate war zones by posing as a member of the Shin Bet’s elite combat unit.

The Deception Unveiled

The elaborate ruse was exposed when a photograph with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surfaced, in which Yifrach is seen clad in full combat gear at a helicopter landing site. This act of deception not only allowed him to gain access to restricted war zones but also enabled him to acquire weapons, ammunition, and military equipment under false pretenses.

Discovery of Stolen Military Equipment

Upon search of his residence, authorities found an assortment of stolen military items. These included an assault rifle, bullets, smoke grenades, and holsters. The discovery has led to serious charges being leveled against Yifrach, with up to five counts of fraud and theft. If convicted, he could face a daunting sentence of up to 36 years in prison.

Defense: A Hero or a Fraud?

On the other side, Yifrach’s lawyer, Eitan Sabbag, presents a different narrative. Sabbag argues that Yifrach, who is also a paramedic, should be hailed as a hero rather than a criminal. According to Sabbag, Yifrach risked his life in the line of fire, saving lives, and eliminating terrorists in the process. In an unusual twist, Sabbag contends that it is the state of Israel, rather than Yifrach himself, that should be considered the defendant in this case, due to the exceptional circumstances.

0
Crime Israel Military
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colorado Springs Mother Arrested in UK Over Alleged Child Murders

By Aqsa Younas Rana

68-Year-Old Man Arrested Following Double Murder in Cheadle

By Safak Costu

Indian Government Designates Gangster Goldy Brar as Terrorist in UAPA Crackdown

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Long-Pending Babri Masjid Riot Case Resolved: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested

By Rafia Tasleem

Mongolian Man Arrested in Hong Kong for Robbing Visually Impaired Elde ...
@Crime · 22 mins
Mongolian Man Arrested in Hong Kong for Robbing Visually Impaired Elde ...
heart comment 0
Mongolian Man Arrested in Hong Kong for Robbing Visually Impaired Elderly Man

By Safak Costu

Mongolian Man Arrested in Hong Kong for Robbing Visually Impaired Elderly Man
Botswana Bar Owners Face Charges for New Year’s Eve Violations: A Mixed Start to the Year

By Salman Khan

Botswana Bar Owners Face Charges for New Year's Eve Violations: A Mixed Start to the Year
Suspected Arson Hinders Plans for Homeless Accommodation in Dublin

By Bijay Laxmi

Suspected Arson Hinders Plans for Homeless Accommodation in Dublin
Doubts About Newborn’s Paternity Leads to Violence in Singapore

By Waqas Arain

Doubts About Newborn's Paternity Leads to Violence in Singapore
Latest Headlines
World News
Ketchup vs Mustard: A Nutritional Showdown
1 min
Ketchup vs Mustard: A Nutritional Showdown
ITV Channel's New Series: A Blend of Local Significance and Broader Interests
2 mins
ITV Channel's New Series: A Blend of Local Significance and Broader Interests
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
2 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
Revolutionary Emsella Chair: A New Hope for Seniors with Urinary Incontinence
2 mins
Revolutionary Emsella Chair: A New Hope for Seniors with Urinary Incontinence
Howard University's All-Black Swim Team Trains in Bermuda, Eyes Olympic Glory
3 mins
Howard University's All-Black Swim Team Trains in Bermuda, Eyes Olympic Glory
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
4 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Biden's Track Record: A Review of Promises Kept and Broken
5 mins
Biden's Track Record: A Review of Promises Kept and Broken
Nigerian Priest's Gun Video Stirs Concern Amidst Plateau Terror Attacks
5 mins
Nigerian Priest's Gun Video Stirs Concern Amidst Plateau Terror Attacks
Toronto Raptors' Strategic Shift: Focus on Immediate Impact Players
6 mins
Toronto Raptors' Strategic Shift: Focus on Immediate Impact Players
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
4 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
16 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
20 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
20 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
55 mins
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
3 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
3 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
4 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
4 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app