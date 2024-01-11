en English
Crime

Impersonation Scam: Newton Paul Kengere Arrested for Fraudulent Loan Scheme

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Impersonation Scam: Newton Paul Kengere Arrested for Fraudulent Loan Scheme

A 29-year-old suspect, Newton Paul Kengere, who was impersonating former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, was arrested in Kisii for defrauding Kenyans through a fake educational loan advance scheme. Kengere tricked victims into believing they could receive interest-free loans for school fees by registering with Ksh.1000. He instructed them to provide personal details, including phone numbers, full names, location, and the intended use of the loan. After receiving the registration fees, Kengere would cease communication, adopting the phrase ‘Patience pays’ to delay suspicion.

The Scam Operation and the Suspect’s Arrest

The arrest occurred after a complaint to the Capital Hill Police station by Sonko, who noted several fake accounts claiming to be his official handles. The suspect was caught in possession of a handset used to send enticing messages to his victims, as well as multiple SIM cards. The arrest operation took place at Kengere’s home in the Riokindo Ward within Kenyenya sub-county. The crime was executed under the guise of the Sonko Rescue Team, a known charitable entity, which only amplified the trust of unsuspecting victims.

The Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Upon the arrest, the Nairobi Crime Research & Intelligence Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) took charge of the case. There is a detailed investigation underway to unearth the extent of the scam and the amount of money the suspect has defrauded from the public. Kengere, arrested on January 11, is being detained for processing before his arraignment scheduled for January 19. This case serves as a timely reminder for the public to remain vigilant of such fraudulent schemes, especially on digital platforms.

Crime Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

