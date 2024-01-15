Impersonation in Health Worker Exam Leads to Arrest in Punjab

In Punjab, India, an audacious scheme of examination impersonation unfolded, leading to the arrest of a man named Angrez Singh. Singh had embarked on a bold attempt to take a recruitment exam for health workers, disguising himself as his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur. The incident occurred on January 7 at a center in Faridkot during an exam held by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at DAV Public School in Kotkapura.

Unraveling the Deception

Singh's intricate disguise was complete with red bangles, lipstick, a bindi, and a suit. Yet, despite his meticulous preparations, his plan was foiled when his fingerprints, scanned by biometric devices used by the university administration, did not match those of Kaur. The alarm was raised, revealing that Singh had also used forged identification documents, including a fake Aadhar and voter card.

Immediate Action and Legal Proceedings

Upon the discovery, university officials swiftly filed a complaint with the local police. Legal action was promptly initiated against Singh, and Kaur's application for the exam was consequently rejected. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr. Rajeev Sud, confirmed the incident, highlighting its seriousness in the broader context of academic integrity.

A Larger Concern?

Faridkot SP Jasmeet Singh stated that an investigation is ongoing, adding a worrying dimension to the incident. This event follows a similar case in the area, raising concerns about a potential larger network of examination fraud. The question remains: is this an isolated act of desperation or a symptom of a wider systemic problem? Only time and thorough investigation will answer.