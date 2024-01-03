en English
Crime

Impersonating Police: A Bold Act of Deception in Ampang

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Impersonating Police: A Bold Act of Deception in Ampang

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a 27-year-old man was apprehended by the police in Pandan Cahaya, Ampang, for impersonating a police officer. The suspect, dressed in a police vest and riding a motorcycle, was halted by a police patrol around 1:45 am. When questioned, he failed to present an authority card or provide a valid reason for donning the vest marked with the word ‘Polis’.

Unveiling the Impostor

Upon his arrest, the police seized several items including the motorcycle he was riding, a set of keys, the police vest he was wearing, and a MyKad. The suspect was subsequently subjected to a drug test, which he tested negative for, further intensifying the mystery behind his motives. Despite the gravity of his actions, it was discovered that the man has no prior criminal records, painting a perplexing picture of an ordinary citizen crossing the legal line.

Impersonating a Police Officer: A Serious Offense

The man’s act of impersonation is no trivial matter, as it falls under Section 170 of the Penal Code and Section 89 of the Police Act. These sections specifically address the serious offense of impersonating a member of law enforcement. The suspect has been held in remand until January 4th as investigations continue to unfold the full scope and intent behind his actions.

The Aftermath and Implications

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the extent individuals may go to exploit the trust placed in law enforcement for their own ends. It underscores the need for citizens to be vigilant and aware of such incidents, understanding the potential dangers and ensuring the authenticity of an officer’s identity. Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies continue to uphold their commitment to preserving public safety, as evidenced by the swift action taken in this case.

Crime Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

