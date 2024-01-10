Impaired Driver Sentenced to Maximum Term for Fatal H-1 Freeway Crash

In a case that has gripped the city of Honolulu, a 25-year-old woman, Klarissa Lopez, has been handed down the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison following a fatal collision on the H-1 Freeway back in 2021. The crash resulted in the tragic death of 37-year-old Ronald Garcia and also left another individual severely injured.

Details of the Offense

Lopez was charged with first-degree negligent homicide and first-degree negligent injury for her role in the devastating accident. Having entered a no-contest plea in September 2023, it was revealed during the sentencing hearing that Lopez was under the influence of alcohol and actively engaged with her phone at the time of the accident, shedding light on the gravity of her negligence.

Previous Conviction

Moreover, it was brought to light that this was not Lopez’s first run-in with the law in regards to impaired driving. A prior conviction for a similar offense was unearthed from an incident that occurred in Texas, merely seven months after the H-1 freeway crash.

Prosecution’s Reaction

The court’s decision to impose the full 10-year sentence has been met with approval by the Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, who expressed satisfaction with the outcome. This case serves as a stark reminder of the deadly consequences of drinking and driving, and the severe penalties that come with it.