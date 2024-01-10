en English
Accidents

Impaired Driver Sentenced to Maximum Term for Fatal H-1 Freeway Crash

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
Impaired Driver Sentenced to Maximum Term for Fatal H-1 Freeway Crash

In a case that has gripped the city of Honolulu, a 25-year-old woman, Klarissa Lopez, has been handed down the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison following a fatal collision on the H-1 Freeway back in 2021. The crash resulted in the tragic death of 37-year-old Ronald Garcia and also left another individual severely injured.

Details of the Offense

Lopez was charged with first-degree negligent homicide and first-degree negligent injury for her role in the devastating accident. Having entered a no-contest plea in September 2023, it was revealed during the sentencing hearing that Lopez was under the influence of alcohol and actively engaged with her phone at the time of the accident, shedding light on the gravity of her negligence.

Previous Conviction

Moreover, it was brought to light that this was not Lopez’s first run-in with the law in regards to impaired driving. A prior conviction for a similar offense was unearthed from an incident that occurred in Texas, merely seven months after the H-1 freeway crash.

Prosecution’s Reaction

The court’s decision to impose the full 10-year sentence has been met with approval by the Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, who expressed satisfaction with the outcome. This case serves as a stark reminder of the deadly consequences of drinking and driving, and the severe penalties that come with it.

Accidents Crime
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

