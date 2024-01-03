en English
Crime

Imam Shot Outside New Jersey Mosque; Ghislaine Maxwell Airs Concerns

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Imam Shot Outside New Jersey Mosque; Ghislaine Maxwell Airs Concerns

Imam Hassan Sharif, a revered religious leader, was critically wounded in a shooting outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque in New Jersey. The attack took place at approximately 6:15 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, sending shockwaves through the community. The perpetrator, who was seen fleeing the scene dressed entirely in black, remains at large, leaving the motive behind the attack shrouded in uncertainty.

Investigation Underway

The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ New Jersey chapter, deeply concerned by the incident, is currently gathering information and has urged anyone with pertinent information to come forward to assist the police. At this stage, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has not entered the investigation. Newark’s Public Safety Director, Fritz Fragé, confirmed that Imam Sharif, who sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right arm, was rushed to University Hospital for immediate medical attention.

A Community in Fear

This shooting has sparked a wave of fear and sadness within the Islamic community. Imam Sharif, known for his outreach work and commitment to his community, has been recognized as the second imam to be attacked in the past few months. This follows a separate incident where an imam leading prayers at a mosque in Paterson, New Jersey, was stabbed. The Council has also expressed concern over a perceived rise in anti-Muslim bigotry, intensifying the fear felt by the community.

Parallel Event: Ghislaine Maxwell Voices Concern

In a parallel development, Ghislaine Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network, has voiced concern through her lawyer, Arthur Aidala. Maxwell has criticized the justice system for its selective punitive measures, highlighting the fact that despite the crime involving many men exploiting women over a long period, only a woman is currently paying the price. Epstein, connected to the crime, died by suicide in prison in 2019 before he could face trial. The release of court documents expected to name more than 100 individuals linked to Epstein is forthcoming.

Crime Terrorism United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

