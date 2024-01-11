Imam Convicted in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case: A Tragic Tale of Ignored Warnings

In a chilling event that unfolded on the morning of May 4, 2021, 72-year-old Imam Qari Hazarvi Abassi was found guilty of causing death by careless driving. The incident transpired on Lady Margaret Road in Southall, west London when Abassi, en route to leading early morning prayers at the Abubakr Mosque, ran over Harvinder Singh, 49, who was lying in the middle of the road.

Ignored Warnings and Fatal Consequences

Two passers-by, witnessing the precarious situation, attempted to alert Abassi of Singh’s presence on the road. However, their warnings fell on deaf ears as Abassi chose to ignore them, forcing the two men to jump out of the way. With a shocking disregard for human life, Abassi drove over Singh’s head and chest, subsequently fleeing the scene while uttering a series of expletives in Urdu.

The Unfolding Investigation

During his arrest, Abassi claimed he mistook Singh’s body for a ‘bin bag’ and suspected the men trying to warn him were inebriated, hence his decision not to stop. Singh tragically succumbed to his injuries, which included fractured ribs, liver damage, and abdominal haemorrhaging. The prosecutor underscored Abassi’s failure to heed the warnings and slow down, adding to the gravity of the incident.

Verdict and Upcoming Sentencing

Abassi, who was driving at 25mph in a 20mph zone, vehemently denied any wrongdoing. However, an Old Bailey jury convicted him. Judge Rebecca Poulet, KC, has ordered a pre-sentence report to evaluate how Abassi’s age would impact his experience in prison. The sentencing date remains to be fixed, and Abassi has been granted bail in the interim.