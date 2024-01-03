en English
Crime

Illinois Man Sentenced to Prison over Road Rage Shooting Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
Illinois Man Sentenced to Prison over Road Rage Shooting Incident

An Illinois man, Bradley Skoog, 59, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a road rage incident that occurred on August 14, 2021, in Rosendale. Skoog pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a plea that neither accepts nor denies guilt but concedes to a guilty verdict.

Unraveling the Road Rage Incident

According to reports, the incident occurred late at night on State Highway 23 when a semitruck driver reported being shot at while on the road. Police subsequently arrested Skoog, who had a visible pistol in his vehicle. Upon further examination, they discovered the firearm was out of its holster, the hammer was cocked, and a shell casing was inside the vehicle.

Skoog admitted to firing shots into the air, claiming he was nearly forced off the road by the semitruck. However, the semitruck driver painted a different picture, stating that after being passed by and gestured at with a middle finger by Skoog, he heard approximately four gunshots when he overtook Skoog’s slower vehicle.

Consequences of the Confrontation

While the incident resulted in no injuries, the semitruck was left with three bullet holes. Police also found bullet fragments and a shattered window on an ATV inside the trailer. After serving his prison term, Skoog will be subjected to extended supervision for three years and six months.

Additional charges brought against Skoog were dismissed but factored into his sentencing, demonstrating the serious repercussions of road rage incidents and the necessity for responsible road conduct.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

