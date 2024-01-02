Illinois Man Faces Four Counts of Child Molestation

Joe Benavente, a 29-year-old resident of Hickory Hills, Illinois, has been slapped with four counts of child molestation. The charges arise from sexual encounters with a 12-year-old girl he met online. The girl initially misrepresented her age as 14.

Disturbing Encounters

The first encounter transpired on July 27, behind a local Denny’s restaurant. Despite the girl’s attempts to resist, Benavente persisted with his advances. The second encounter unfolded on August 10 at the Days Inn hotel, adjacent to the Denny’s. Here, Benavente allegedly pressured the girl into a second sexual encounter.

Unveiling the Truth

The incidents came to light when the girl confided in a school counselor in October. Her revelation triggered an investigation leading to Benavente’s arrest. He is currently in custody at the Porter County Jail, awaiting his court appearance before Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Severe Consequences

Each charge against Benavente carries a potential prison term of 20 to 40 years. This case serves as a grim reminder of the potential dangers lurking on the internet and the imperative need for vigilance and protective measures.