Illinois Couple's Decades-long Sentences for Parental Murder: A Town's Nightmare Unfolds

On January 16, 2024, the small town of Mackinaw, Illinois, came to a standstill as local residents Nathaniel Maloney and his girlfriend Dahlia Bolin were sentenced over the shocking murder of Bolin's parents, a crime that sent shockwaves through the peaceful community back in October 2021. Maloney received a staggering 66-year sentence, while Bolin was handed down a 60-year sentence by the court.

The Crime That Shook Mackinaw

On the evening of October 22, 2021, Andre Street, an accomplice, and Maloney broke into the Bolin family home and opened fire. The terrifying attack resulted in the death of Rebecca Bolin and left Douglas Bolin seriously injured. The Tazewell County Sheriff's Department responded to the chilling scene with Dahlia Bolin initially claiming an unknown assailant was responsible. As investigations deepened, however, the horrific truth began to unravel.

A Daughter's Betrayal

Dahlia Bolin confessed to having planned the murder with her boyfriend Maloney, Street, and another accomplice, Sage Raeuber. The group had communicated their plan through text messages and FaceTime, with Bolin promising a share of her parents' life insurance policy as a motive for the murder. The conflict with her father was the driving force behind this heinous crime.

The Justice Delivered

The ill-conceived plan failed to make the murder appear as a robbery, leading to the swift apprehension of all participants within a day of the crime. Alongside Maloney's and Dahlia Bolin's sentences, Street was sentenced to 55 years, and Raeuber, who served as the driver in the plan, received a 30-year sentence. All were charged as adults, despite Dahlia Bolin and Street being minors at the time of the crime.