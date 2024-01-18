Illinois County Sheriff's Office Intensifies Search for Wanted Individuals

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Herrin, Illinois, has intensified its search for two individuals, Terrence L. Corthen and Cameron C. Daniel. Both men, residents of Herrin, were highlighted in a recent post on the county's Facebook page, as they face serious charges and are currently elusive.

Profile of the Wanted Individuals

Terrence L. Corthen, a 41-year-old male, is wanted on charges of Domestic Battery and Bodily Harm. Corthen is described as being 5'8" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. No option of bail has been granted to him, emphasizing the gravity of his alleged crimes.

Similarly, Cameron C. Daniel, a 32-year-old male, is being sought on charges of Domestic Battery and Physical Contact. Standing 5'11" tall and weighing 190 pounds, Daniel matches Corthen in physical descriptors, with black hair and brown eyes. Just like Corthen, Daniel is also not provided with an opportunity for bail.

Public Appeal and the Role of the U.S. Marshals Service

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is making a public appeal for anyone with information about these individuals' whereabouts. The public is encouraged to contact them at 618-997-6541 or via the department's application. This proactive and communal approach to law enforcement is crucial in ensuring the safety of the community.

On a broader scale, the U.S. Marshals Service plays a significant role in fugitive arrests and various law enforcement activities across the country. The agency's efforts have led to the capture of individuals wanted for a range of crimes, from homicide and assault to robbery and sex offender violations. In fiscal year 2023, the U.S. Marshals Service made a remarkable 73,362 fugitive arrests, underscoring its commitment to maintaining law and order.