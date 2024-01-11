Illegal Synagogue Tunnel in Brooklyn Sparks Concerns, Results in Arrests

In an unsettling discovery, an illegal tunnel was unearthed beneath the global headquarters of Chabad-Lubavitch in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, compromising the structural integrity of several nearby buildings. The 60-foot-long, 8-foot-wide tunnel connected four buildings owned by the Hasidic group, leading to a two-day investigation by New York City's building safety agency, the Department of Buildings (DOB).

Unapproved Excavation Sparks Controversy

The DOB, which had not sanctioned the excavation, issued an order to vacate and citations against the synagogue's owners. The tunnel, bereft of anything but earth, tools, and debris, triggered a confrontation between police and worshippers. Nine individuals were arrested in the ensuing fray. The worshippers championed the tunnel, alleging it had the backing of the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, believed by some to be the messiah. The existence of the tunnel has not only raised eyebrows but also highlighted internal rifts within the community over Schneerson's legacy.

Structural Instability Leads to Evacuation

City inspectors concluded that the excavation had critically undermined the stability of two single-story structures and an adjacent two-story brick building. This led to an immediate evacuation of these buildings. Although the main synagogue building was not destabilized, it remains closed pending further investigation and repair works.

