Crime

Illegal Synagogue Tunnel in Brooklyn Sparks Concerns, Results in Arrests

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Illegal Synagogue Tunnel in Brooklyn Sparks Concerns, Results in Arrests

In an unsettling discovery, an illegal tunnel was unearthed beneath the global headquarters of Chabad-Lubavitch in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, compromising the structural integrity of several nearby buildings. The 60-foot-long, 8-foot-wide tunnel connected four buildings owned by the Hasidic group, leading to a two-day investigation by New York City’s building safety agency, the Department of Buildings (DOB).

Unapproved Excavation Sparks Controversy

The DOB, which had not sanctioned the excavation, issued an order to vacate and citations against the synagogue’s owners. The tunnel, bereft of anything but earth, tools, and debris, triggered a confrontation between police and worshippers. Nine individuals were arrested in the ensuing fray. The worshippers championed the tunnel, alleging it had the backing of the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, believed by some to be the messiah. The existence of the tunnel has not only raised eyebrows but also highlighted internal rifts within the community over Schneerson’s legacy.

Structural Instability Leads to Evacuation

City inspectors concluded that the excavation had critically undermined the stability of two single-story structures and an adjacent two-story brick building. This led to an immediate evacuation of these buildings. Although the main synagogue building was not destabilized, it remains closed pending further investigation and repair works.

Chabad-Lubavitch HQ Inspection Unearths Illegal Tunnel, Sparks Brawl and Arrests

City inspectors conducted an emergency structural inspection at Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters in Brooklyn due to concerns about an illegal tunnel potentially damaging the property. A brawl erupted between police and individuals resisting the inspection.

Charges include criminal mischief and obstructing governmental administration. The tunnels were beneath a prominent Brooklyn street, where the significant Jewish site attracts thousands of visitors annually. The building, once Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s home, remains a vital center for the Chabad-Lubavitch and the broader Jewish community.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

