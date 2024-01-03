en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Illegal Stunt Driving in Memphis: A Hazardous Spectacle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Illegal Stunt Driving in Memphis: A Hazardous Spectacle

In Memphis, Tennessee, a city revered for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant music scene, a darker side unfolded over the holiday weekend. An illegal stunt driving event took place, causing distress to the local community and leaving a spectator injured. The event, characterized by the wild roars of sports cars performing daring donuts and burnouts, took place in a parking lot at the intersection of Winchester and Mendenhall. The spectacle drew both attention and criticism, marking a stark contrast to the city’s usual tranquility.

Unwanted Disturbances and an Injured Spectator

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a staggering 48 calls about ‘vehicle disturbances’ from Friday to Monday. The incident was captured on camera, displaying a scene of cars creating a cacophony of noise and billowing smoke, with onlookers adding to the chaos by setting off fireworks. Among the thrill and fear, a driver hit a spectator, who was later seen injured on the ground. Despite the accident, the event continued unabated until the police arrived to scatter the crowd.

Public Anguish and The Ongoing Issue

The illegal driving was not confined to the parking lot, but it was widespread throughout the city, causing alarm among residents. The community’s concern was not unfounded, as the parking lot is shared by a school, clinic, and store, places that are supposed to be safe havens from such hazardous activities. Despite attempts to prevent such activities with fences, they have proven ineffective. The injured spectator’s condition remains unknown, further fueling the public’s anxiety.

Memphis Versus Illegal Stunt Driving

The incident has underscored the ongoing issue of illegal stunt driving in Memphis. The city, already grappling with other crimes, now faces an added challenge as these illegal events not only endanger those directly involved but also pose a significant public safety risk. The weekend’s events have left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Memphis residents, raising questions about how the city will address this escalating problem.

0
Accidents Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Portland Family's Home Damaged in Car Crash, Driver and Passengers Flee Scene

By Safak Costu

84-Year-Old James J. Faust Goes Missing: A Call for Public Assistance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fatal Car Accident Unveils Complex Personal Dynamics

By Olalekan Adigun

Elderly Woman Receives Driving Ban after Severe Collision in Andover

By Mazhar Abbas

Russian Military Accidentally Bombs Its Own Village Near Ukraine Borde ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Russian Military Accidentally Bombs Its Own Village Near Ukraine Borde ...
heart comment 0
Chattola Express Derails Near Barabkunda: No Injuries Reported

By Muhammad Jawad

Chattola Express Derails Near Barabkunda: No Injuries Reported
Serious Car Crash Shuts Down Duncan Street in East Moonta

By Geeta Pillai

Serious Car Crash Shuts Down Duncan Street in East Moonta
Fatal Collision in Smyer, Texas: One Dead, One Seriously Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Collision in Smyer, Texas: One Dead, One Seriously Injured
Japan Starts 2024 with Earthquake and Aviation Disasters

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Starts 2024 with Earthquake and Aviation Disasters
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
16 seconds
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
16 seconds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
20 seconds
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
23 seconds
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
27 seconds
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
30 seconds
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
52 seconds
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
1 min
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
Sudden Closure of St. Louis's Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny
1 min
Sudden Closure of St. Louis's Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app