Illegal Slaughterhouses Dismantled in Coordinated Operation in Damoh District

In a coordinated operation, authorities in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, have dismantled illegal slaughterhouses. This decisive action, executed on Monday, was spearheaded by the municipality and district administration, following legal proceedings that confirmed the illegality of these constructions. Nestled in the Kasai Mandi area, under the jurisdiction of the Damoh Kotwali police station, these slaughterhouses were the subject of numerous complaints.

Complaints and Inspections

Complaints originated from various Hindu organizations, alleging illegal cow slaughter and the operation of a bone warehouse in the area. These grievances prompted inspections, which substantiated the claims, thereby setting in motion the legal proceedings that culminated in Monday’s demolition.

The Demolition

The demolition was conducted peacefully, with around 60 police personnel present. Sandeep Mishra, the Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed the smooth execution of the operation. This action is seen as a testament to the administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, even when faced with sensitive issues such as this.

Increased Vigilance

In the aftermath of the demolition, the police have bolstered their vigilance and patrolling efforts in the region. This heightened security is an effort to keep a tight rein on illegal businesses, ensuring that such activities do not find a foothold in the area again. The operation not only dismantled the illegal slaughterhouses but also sent a clear message to potential lawbreakers about the administration’s steadfast resolve to uphold the law.