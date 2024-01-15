en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Illegal Slaughterhouses Dismantled in Coordinated Operation in Damoh District

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Illegal Slaughterhouses Dismantled in Coordinated Operation in Damoh District

In a coordinated operation, authorities in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, have dismantled illegal slaughterhouses. This decisive action, executed on Monday, was spearheaded by the municipality and district administration, following legal proceedings that confirmed the illegality of these constructions. Nestled in the Kasai Mandi area, under the jurisdiction of the Damoh Kotwali police station, these slaughterhouses were the subject of numerous complaints.

Complaints and Inspections

Complaints originated from various Hindu organizations, alleging illegal cow slaughter and the operation of a bone warehouse in the area. These grievances prompted inspections, which substantiated the claims, thereby setting in motion the legal proceedings that culminated in Monday’s demolition.

The Demolition

The demolition was conducted peacefully, with around 60 police personnel present. Sandeep Mishra, the Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed the smooth execution of the operation. This action is seen as a testament to the administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, even when faced with sensitive issues such as this.

Increased Vigilance

In the aftermath of the demolition, the police have bolstered their vigilance and patrolling efforts in the region. This heightened security is an effort to keep a tight rein on illegal businesses, ensuring that such activities do not find a foothold in the area again. The operation not only dismantled the illegal slaughterhouses but also sent a clear message to potential lawbreakers about the administration’s steadfast resolve to uphold the law.

0
Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
15 seconds ago
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
On January 16, the Supreme Court of India will deliver a verdict regarding a plea by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu’s plea seeks to quash a FIR and halt criminal proceedings against him in a skill development scam case. The case is centered on an alleged Rs 371 crore scam that
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
Courtroom Battle: Mental Health vs Criminal Responsibility in Perth Hostel Stabbing
6 mins ago
Courtroom Battle: Mental Health vs Criminal Responsibility in Perth Hostel Stabbing
College Professor Accused of Stalking, Assaulted - A Twist in the Tale
10 mins ago
College Professor Accused of Stalking, Assaulted - A Twist in the Tale
Douglasdale Police Station Accused of Refusing to Process Recovered Goods
5 mins ago
Douglasdale Police Station Accused of Refusing to Process Recovered Goods
Former Evaly Executives Face Arrest Over Cheque Bounce Controversy
5 mins ago
Former Evaly Executives Face Arrest Over Cheque Bounce Controversy
California's Alarming Rise in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incidents: A Mother's Pursuit for Justice
6 mins ago
California's Alarming Rise in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incidents: A Mother's Pursuit for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
15 seconds
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
18 seconds
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
25 seconds
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
26 seconds
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
27 seconds
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
30 seconds
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
48 seconds
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
Senator Falak Naz Grounded: Name Appears on Stop List
49 seconds
Senator Falak Naz Grounded: Name Appears on Stop List
Health Official Points to Negative Messaging as Cause for Unused Vaccines
52 seconds
Health Official Points to Negative Messaging as Cause for Unused Vaccines
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app