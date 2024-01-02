en English
Crime

Illegal Mining Crackdown in Limpopo: A R15 Million Haul and 19 Arrests

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
On a mission to eradicate illegal mining within the mineral-rich Sekhukhune district of Limpopo, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have conducted a substantial operation in Ga-Phasha village near Burgersfort. The operation led to the confiscation of chrome stockpiles estimated at a colossal R15 million, along with mining equipment worth millions of rand. A total of nineteen individuals were arrested in relation to these unlawful activities.

Crackdown on Organized Crime

Limpopo provincial commissioner, Thembi Hadebe, underlined the significance of this operation, emphasizing the strategic approach of targeting the masterminds behind these syndicates as a method to effectively curb illegal mining. In addition to Ga-Phasha, law enforcement in Muchipisi village also apprehended six individuals on suspicion of illegal mining. Four of these suspects face additional charges for contravening the Immigration Act, as preliminary investigations suggest they are undocumented foreign nationals. These arrests are a testament to the ongoing commitment of the police to ensure that those involved in such activities face the legal consequences.

The Underlying Issue

Illegal mining in South Africa has been linked to political incompetence and corruption within the government and criminal justice system. Many of these unlawful operations are believed to be driven by organized crime syndicates with connections to illegal trade in firearms, explosives, and human smuggling. The recent arrests and seizures are a significant blow to these syndicates and a major stride in the fight against illegal mining.

Reclaiming Mining Land

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is not only focused on deterring illegal mining but also on rehabilitating abandoned mining holes for public safety. It encourages residents to apply for legal mining licenses, offering assistance through their office in Polokwane or via online applications. This initiative serves a dual purpose: ensuring the lawful extraction of Limpopo’s mineral wealth and safeguarding the province’s residents.

Crime South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

