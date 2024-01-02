en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Illegal Immigrant Arrested at U.S. Capitol Amplifies Immigration Concerns

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:00 pm EST
Illegal Immigrant Arrested at U.S. Capitol Amplifies Immigration Concerns

On December 27, 2023, the U.S. Capitol Police apprehended 23-year-old Venezuelan national, Jose Leonardo Marquez, after spotting a machete concealed under his clothing. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) swiftly took Marquez into custody, charging him with carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon. This incident has further amplified the ongoing concerns about illegal immigration, a topic that has been under intense scrutiny due to record-high encounters at the southern border.

Encounter with Border Patrol

Marquez was first encountered by the Border Patrol near El Paso, Texas, on August 21, 2022. Due to a lack of detention capacity, he was released and enrolled in an “Alternatives to Detention” tracking program. He checked in with ICE on October 5 and was provided with a court date.

Surge in Illegal Immigration

The arrest of Marquez underscores the broader issues related to illegal immigration. The southern border has witnessed a staggering increase in illegal migrant encounters, surpassing 2 million in fiscal year 2023 alone, and 2.2 million the previous fiscal year. This phenomena has presented a multitude of challenges for the current administration, leading to the release of hundreds of thousands of individuals without the necessary paperwork for deportation proceedings.

Increased Criminal Arrests

Alongside the surge in illegal migration, ICE reported a significant rise in criminal arrests. The agency carried out around 3,000 criminal arrests in fiscal year 2023, following over 2,200 in fiscal year 2022, and approximately 2,300 in fiscal year 2021. These figures illustrate the intertwined relationship between illegal immigration and criminal activity, culminating in the high-profile arrest of Marquez at the U.S. Capitol.

0
Crime United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Prince George Citizen's Polls Rank Discovery of Madison Scott's Remains as Top Local Story of 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Discovery of Remains Ends Five-Year Search for Missing Alabama Man

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Altercation Turns Fatal in Southeast Fresno

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Burglary Report and Robbery Threats Disrupt Peace in Basti District

By Rafia Tasleem

PEI RCMP Tackles Impaired Driving: 39 Cases in December ...
@Canada · 3 mins
PEI RCMP Tackles Impaired Driving: 39 Cases in December ...
heart comment 0
Italian Citizen Mugged in Chattogram: A City’s Test of Justice

By Muhammad Jawad

Italian Citizen Mugged in Chattogram: A City's Test of Justice
Cryptocurrency: A New Frontier for Corruption in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cryptocurrency: A New Frontier for Corruption in China
Three Hospitalized Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting in Southwest Atlanta

By Dil Bar Irshad

Three Hospitalized Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting in Southwest Atlanta
New Year’s Weekend Sees Multiple Arrests in North Platte on Various Felony Charges

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Weekend Sees Multiple Arrests in North Platte on Various Felony Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
38 seconds
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager
44 seconds
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager
New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson's Disease Unearthed
49 seconds
New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson's Disease Unearthed
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
1 min
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
2 mins
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
2 mins
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
3 mins
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
3 mins
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
3 mins
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app