Crime

Illegal Gun Factory Unearthed in Bihar: STF Arrests Arms Smuggler

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 8:54 am EST
Illegal Gun Factory Unearthed in Bihar: STF Arrests Arms Smuggler

In a significant blow to the illegal arms trade in Bihar, the Special Task Force (STF) has revealed the discovery of an illicit gun factory, nestled in the rugged terrains of Mandare Hills in Munger district. The operation, conducted within the jurisdiction of the Shampur police station, led to the arrest of Mohammad Zahid, an individual with a notorious record in arms smuggling linked to the Mirzapur Bardah police station area.

Unveiling the Illicit Factory

Inside the makeshift factory, the STF team discovered a trove of items essential to the manufacture of weapons. The seized items include five homemade 7.65mm pistols, colloquially referred to as ‘Desi kata’, two semi-finished homemade pistols, ten magazines, and a drill machine. Additionally, five base machines, five Hexa blades, 49 reti, and a multitude of springs and small parts, all critical components in the crafting of deadly arms, were also found.

The Arrest of Mohammad Zahid

The arrest of Mohammad Zahid, an arms smuggler with proven ties to the Mirzapur Bardah police station area, marks a significant achievement for the STF. Zahid’s capture could potentially lead to the unveiling of a more extensive network involved in the illegal arms trade. The authorities have yet to disclose further details regarding Zahid’s connections and operations.

Continued Investigation

The authorities have vowed to continue their investigation in the wake of this discovery. The uncovering of the illicit gun factory marks an important step in Bihar’s fight against the illegal arms trade. However, the STF acknowledges that this may only be the tip of the iceberg and that more extensive operations may be required to fully dismantle the deeply entrenched network of arms smuggling.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

