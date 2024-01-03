en English
Crime

Illegal Gambling Operation Busted by Police in Port Blair

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST
Illegal Gambling Operation Busted by Police in Port Blair

Port Blair’s small town hush was punctuated by the swift, strategic steps of law enforcement on January 2, 2024. A significant police operation, led by the Central Crime Station’s staff, resulted in the arrest of five individuals harbouring in the heart of Dollygunj Basti.

The Raid: A Step Forward in Combating Illegal Gambling

The operation’s success was marked by the shutdown of a notorious gambling den and the seizure of Rs. 15,260 in stake money. A clear signal was sent to those indulging in illicit activities, that the law’s grasp is far-reaching and inevitable.

Legal Proceedings: The Andaman and Nicobar Gambling Regulation 1951

Those apprehended fell under the purview of the Andaman and Nicobar Gambling Regulation 1951, specifically Section 5/7. This statute, born out of a need to curb gambling offenses, was the backbone of the legal proceedings involved in the case.

Leadership: Key Figures in the Operation

The operation was directed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID), with Senior Superintendent Rajeev Ranjan, IPS, overseeing the entire process. Their meticulous planning and execution played a crucial role in the successful outcome of the operation.

As the dust settles on the raid, the law enforcement authorities continue their vigilance. They are urging the public to come forward with any information related to illegal activities. The community’s role in reporting such offenses cannot be understated; it forms a vital link in the chain of ensuring law and order. The police have provided multiple contact numbers for tips and have assured that the confidentiality of informants will be strictly safeguarded.

In a world where crime often lurks in the shadows, such operations illuminate the steadfast dedication of law enforcement agencies. It is a reaffirmation of their commitment to maintaining peace, even in the face of adversity.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

