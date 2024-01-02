Illegal Dumping Crisis: Local Candidate Damien Donoghue Calls for Action

In an alarming turn of events, the Aldi supermarket car park in Ferrybank, South Kilkenny, has become a hotspot for illegal dumping. This unwanted phenomenon, especially ubiquitous over the festive period, has triggered widespread criticism. The place, known for its bring bank facility, has been marred by the reckless disposal of waste, leaving local residents and frequent visitors in a state of distress.

Local Candidate Takes a Stand

Stepping up to address this issue is Damien Donoghue, a public figure who ascended to the political scene following his election by Fine Gael in June. Donoghue, who has been vocal about the illegal dumping crisis, expressed his shock and disappointment at the condition of the area. He articulated the plight of shoppers and patrons of the bottle bank facility who are forced to weave their way through heaps of discarded rubbish.

Seeking Solutions

In his quest to curb this environmental menace, Donoghue reached out to the Environment department of the Kilkenny County Council. His proposal to install CCTV cameras as a deterrent was met with a hurdle: the existing legislation doesn’t authorize such surveillance. Despite the setback, there is a glimmer of hope as new laws might soon pave the way for setting up cameras in areas notorious for illegal dumping.

Commitment to Cleanliness

Undeterred by the challenges, Donoghue has stressed the need to maintain the cleanliness of the area and take strict action against offenders. His stance is clear – car parks should not be turned into dumping grounds. In a commendable move, he expressed appreciation for the council’s ongoing clean-up initiatives and affirmed his commitment to ending the illegal dumping predicament. This issue, which has taken center stage in Waterford and South Kilkenny, serves as a stark reminder of the need for responsible waste disposal practices.