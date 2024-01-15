en English
Crime

Illegal Drug Use Detected in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu Following Random Drug Tests

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Illegal Drug Use Detected in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu Following Random Drug Tests

In a determined stride towards combating illegal drugs, the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) in Cebu uncovered eight positive cases of drug use in Barangays Pusok and Pajo. The tests, part of the city’s robust anti-drug campaign, were carried out on January 12 and 15, targeting the city’s 30 barangays and their officials.

Targeted Testing for a Drug-Free Administration

Ensuring clean leadership at the grassroots level, the testing initiative primarily focused on barangay officials. The intent was to confirm members of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils’ freedom from drug use, enabling them to effectively spearhead anti-drug campaigns. On January 15, the initiative tested 85 officials and employees from Barangay Pusok, including the Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) Chairperson. Earlier on January 12, 69 individuals from Barangay Pajo were tested, marking a significant step in the city’s fight against drugs.

Past Tests Yield Clean Results

Earlier, on December 11, 2023, a similar testing of newly elected barangay and SK officials had resulted in zero positive cases, pointing to the potential effectiveness of these campaigns. However, a separate test conducted on December 28 for the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office personnel found three out of 118 individuals positive for drug use, indicating a need for continued vigilance and testing.

Continued Commitment to Drug-Free Barangays

The city administration’s commitment to a drug-free environment continues to drive its rigorous testing programs. By targeting barangay officials and employees, the administration is not only ensuring a clean leadership but also setting a strong example for the residents. With these results, the city is taking decisive steps towards a future free from the influence of illegal drugs, promising a safer and healthier environment for all its residents.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

