Illegal Diesel Operation Intercepted on Calabar-Itu Highway

In a significant operation, a security agency's combined task team was intercepted on the Calabar-Itu highway while escorting a vehicle loaded with approximately 45,000 litres of diesel. The operation was conducted without the necessary documentation, leading to the arrest of the team members by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom State. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy, illegal petroleum product trade, and impersonation.

Acting on intelligence information, the personnel of the NSCDC successfully intercepted the suspects. The team was escorting a truck carrying around 45,000 litres of diesel without the necessary documentation. Alongside the truck, a Toyota Camry sedan, which was being used to escort the vehicle and facilitate its passage through checkpoints without scrutiny, was also seized.

Investigation Underway at the NSCDC State Command Headquarters

The individuals involved in the case are currently under investigation at the NSCDC state command headquarters. The charges levied against them include criminal conspiracy, illegal dealing in petroleum products, and impersonation. The investigation seeks to uncover the depth of their involvement in the illegal trade and their potential connections to larger networks.

The official spokesperson of the NSCDC issued a stern warning against engaging in illegal activities in the petroleum industry, particularly in the downstream segment. The interception is part of broader efforts to curb unlawful operations and ensure compliance with regulations in the petroleum sector. Such actions not only harm the economy but also pose significant environmental risks.