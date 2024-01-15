en English
Crime

Illegal Cannabis Products Seized in Brooklyn Raid, Unlicensed Stores Under Spotlight

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Illegal Cannabis Products Seized in Brooklyn Raid, Unlicensed Stores Under Spotlight

Brooklyn’s Breckenridge Cannabis Cafe was the target of a raid by state inspectors on January 12, resulting in the seizure of illegally sold marijuana products. The establishment located in Williamsburg, owned by Tyler Lehmann, was found to be operating under the guise of a state-licensed operation, with a counterfeit New York State Licensed Cannabis Dispensary sticker misleadingly displayed in its window.

Falsely Licensed, Illegally Operated

Breckenridge had previously applied for a cannabis license, but was found to be selling THC-infused edibles, flowers, and concentrates without authorization. The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) swiftly issued a notice ordering the business to cease the immediate sale of untested and unauthorized cannabis products, underlining the potential threat such products pose to public health and safety.

OCM’s Role and Councilwoman’s Praise

An OCM spokesman declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. However, Councilwoman Jennifer Gutierrez did not hold back in her praise for the enforcement action taken against the unlicensed store.

Unlicensed Cannabis Stores: A Growing Issue

The proliferation of unlicensed marijuana stores has rapidly become a significant issue in New York City, where a mere 1% of such establishments are legal. There are 48 licensed cannabis operators in the state, 18 of which are in New York City, while an estimated 1,500 operate without a license.

While a court order has blocked the state from processing or issuing retail marijuana licenses since August, New York City records reveal there are only 11 legal marijuana shops in the five boroughs, compared to approximately 1,500 illegal ones.

In an attempt to curb the illicit market, Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a new law to empower local authorities to take action against these establishments. This crackdown comes as the state aims to ensure a regulated market for cannabis, offering products that are both tested and trusted.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

