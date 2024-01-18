Illegal Call Centre Busted in Surat: Fraudulent Work-from-Home Scheme Exposed

Surat's Ring Road became the epicentre of a police intervention that led to the unmasking of a fraudulent call centre operating from the Rajhans Complex. Seven individuals orchestrating an elaborate scheme to defraud job seekers were apprehended, with their operation, masquerading as a company called Aero Tech Solutions, brought to a halt.

Exploiting the Job Market

By taking advantage of the ever-growing demand for work-from-home opportunities, the accused set up an online façade through platforms like Quicker Marketplace and Google searches. Job seekers were lured with the promise of data entry positions, complete with a dedicated web portal for 'work'. The victims, blinded by the prospects of a stable income in a shaky job market, unknowingly walked into a trap.

The Deception Unveiled

Once the hook was set, the victims were coerced into signing contracts that imposed punitive charges and penalties for failing to complete 80-85% of the assigned work. Far from conventional job contracts, these agreements were designed to extort money under the guise of legal repercussions for contract breaches.

Intimidation and Extortion

Victims such as Ashraf Pahlwan found themselves ensnared in a cycle of threats and demands for money transfers. The accused used platforms like WhatsApp to communicate their demands, creating an environment of fear and stress. The threat of police intervention and court cases was used as a lever to pressure victims into compliance.

The police raid resulted in the seizure of seven computers, 15 mobile phones, and other electronic equipment, collectively valued at ₹4 lakh, exposing a complex scheme of manipulation and deceit. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dark underbelly of fraudulent activities that exploit the vulnerabilities of the job market.