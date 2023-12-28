IGP Egbetokun Orders Thorough Investigation into Plateau State Attacks

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Nigeria, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the horrifying attacks on communities in Plateau State that transpired on December 24. The directive follows the tragic loss of lives in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas. In a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Wednesday in Abuja, the IGP’s plan for an increased deployment of human and material resources to aid the local police and security forces was made public. The move comes as part of an effort to restore peace and security in the affected areas.

IGP’s Directive: A Call for Justice

Egbetokun has appointed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) for the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), and the DIG for the Department of Force Intelligence to assemble a high-powered investigative team. The objective is to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that justice is served to those responsible for the massacre. The IGP has urged the people of Plateau State to seek peace while condemning the attack as barbaric and inhumane.

Reactions and Responses

The incident has stirred various reactions from government officials, legal practitioners, religious leaders, and student bodies. A common thread among their statements is a strong advocacy for peace and the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killings. The Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned the massacre, with the Federal Government assuring survivors that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. A civil society organization has called for an independent investigation into the killings and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to commence a probe.

Police Force’s Dedication to Protect Citizens

The IGP has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and the people of Plateau State, vowing that the culprits will face severe legal consequences. The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens. Acknowledging the recurring crisis in the region, the IGP is employing both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to address the situation. This strategy includes the deployment of both physical force and diplomatic negotiations to restore peace in the region.