Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#Crime #United States

Maine Shooter's Friend Reveals Missed Opportunities to Avert Tragedy

A friend warned authorities about the potential for violence by the Maine shooter, but his warnings were ignored, resulting in a tragic incident. This raises questions about law enforcement's response to such threats.

author-image
Safak Costu
New Update
Maine Shooter's Friend Reveals Missed Opportunities to Avert Tragedy

In a chilling revelation, Sean Hodgson, the erstwhile roommate and close friend of Robert Card, the man responsible for the recent mass shooting in Maine, disclosed that he had forewarned authorities about Card's simmering anger, paranoia, and access to firearms.

Advertisment

Hodgson, an army reservist himself, had sent a chilling text to their Army supervisor six weeks prior to the shooting, stating his belief that Card was on the verge of a violent breakdown.

Hodgson's warnings about Card, however, fell on deaf ears. Despite a string of red flags, including Card's hospitalization, the Army barring him from handling weapons, and concerns from relatives, the authorities failed to confront Card.

The Army Reserve declined to intervene, while law enforcement officials dismissed Hodgson's alerts, suggesting he might have been under the influence when he sent the text.

Advertisment
Advertisment