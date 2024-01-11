Maine Shooter's Friend Reveals Missed Opportunities to Avert Tragedy

In a chilling revelation, Sean Hodgson, the erstwhile roommate and close friend of Robert Card, the man responsible for the recent mass shooting in Maine, disclosed that he had forewarned authorities about Card's simmering anger, paranoia, and access to firearms.

Advertisment

Hodgson, an army reservist himself, had sent a chilling text to their Army supervisor six weeks prior to the shooting, stating his belief that Card was on the verge of a violent breakdown.

Hodgson's warnings about Card, however, fell on deaf ears. Despite a string of red flags, including Card's hospitalization, the Army barring him from handling weapons, and concerns from relatives, the authorities failed to confront Card.

The Army Reserve declined to intervene, while law enforcement officials dismissed Hodgson's alerts, suggesting he might have been under the influence when he sent the text.