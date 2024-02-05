Idoma Association USA Condemns Deadly Attacks in Benue South, Nigeria

The Idoma Association USA, an organization committed to safeguarding the interests of the Idoma community, has issued a stern condemnation of the relentless and deadly attacks on communities in Benue South, Nigeria. These assaults, allegedly carried out by herdsmen, have tragically claimed the lives of over 500 individuals, with countless others missing. Communities such as Ogwumogbo, Ikpele, and Ejima have borne the brunt of this violence, with the scale of devastation and loss of life being profoundly significant.

In a strongly-worded statement, the association's president, Prince Edwin Ochai, criticized the inaction of both the state and federal governments in the face of these assaults. He lamented the failure of security forces to prevent these attacks and their lackluster response when they do occur. The situation has escalated to the point that the region has become exceedingly unsafe for its inhabitants.

Calling for Immediate Intervention

Ochai emphasized the pressing necessity for security agencies to intervene immediately and decisively to halt the violence. The association has urged the sons and daughters of Idoma land to stand united in these trying times and lend their support to local vigilante groups who are trying to defend their communities from the attackers.

While the association acknowledged the ongoing efforts of political representatives to address these issues, it stressed the need for swift and more decisive action. The safety and justice for the affected communities cannot be compromised and must be the priority. The association has therefore appealed to the Governor of Benue State, the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, and the Federal Government of Nigeria to intervene promptly, prioritize the safety and well-being of the Idoma citizens, and ensure that justice prevails over this dire situation.