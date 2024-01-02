en English
Crime

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
Identity Fraud Scheme Targeting Military Members: McCarthan Faces Indictment

Unsealed in the wake of his arrest in Arizona, an indictment against Shabazz Emmanuel McCarthan, a resident of Indian Trail, N.C., has laid bare an elaborate identity fraud scheme that preyed upon military service members. A federal grand jury in Charlotte had issued the indictment in October 2023.

Alleged Fraud Scheme

The allegations suggest that McCarthan and his accomplices commenced the ruse in January 2019, persisting till October in the same year. Utilizing stolen personal information, they allegedly fabricated false IDs, instigated bank accounts, leased properties, and executed purchases. This intricate web of deceit resulted in fraudulent transactions exceeding $250,000, inflicting substantial credit damage to the victims. One among the victims was a service member deployed overseas during the time of the fraud.

Charges and Potential Penalties

McCarthan has been slapped with multiple charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, financial institution fraud, interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated identity theft. The charges, if lead to conviction, carry diverse maximum penalties, with the harshest being a 30-year imprisonment for financial institution fraud.

FBI Investigation and Prosecution

The investigation leading to these charges was conducted by the FBI, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael E. Savage and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Frick spearheading the prosecution. The case underlines the growing risks of identity theft and the measures being taken to counteract such activities.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

