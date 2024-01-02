en English
Crime

Idaho Falls Man Detained for Alleged Stalking and Harassment at LDS Church

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Idaho Falls Man Detained for Alleged Stalking and Harassment at LDS Church

On the last day of 2023, a trespassing report led Idaho Falls police to an LDS church. Hidden away in a bathroom, they found 81-year-old Victor Otto Erickson, marking yet another chapter in a series of confrontations that have been unfolding for years. Charged with felony first-degree stalking, Erickson’s arrest unravels a complex narrative of harassment targeting a leader of a local Latter-day Saint congregation.

Persistent Transgressions

Erickson, a resident of Idaho Falls, is no stranger to law enforcement. He had previously been trespassed from all nearby LDS churches and was the subject of a civil protection order, due to expire in September 2025. Despite these measures, Erickson’s troubling behavior persisted, manifesting in a string of incidents that culminated in his arrest.

The Yellow Shovel Incident

In a prior encounter, Erickson had confronted the victim and another church leader, presenting them with an unusual item—a plastic yellow shovel. Alongside the shovel were handwritten cards bearing provocative messages. It was an encounter that raised alarm, yet Erickson was not charged due to the event occurring on December 24, a holiday.

The ‘Spiritual Law’

Defiant in the face of legal repercussions, Erickson insists that he is following a ‘spiritual law.’ This belief, he claims, allows him to disregard state and federal laws. Despite being warned by officers, Erickson returned to the church. His repeated trespassing incidents and violation of the protection order led to his arrest. From his statements, it is clear that Erickson suggested he would continue to stalk the victim upon release.

Next Steps

Detained with a bond set at $25,000, Erickson now awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 12. It is crucial to underline that the charges do not imply guilt—Erickson is presumed innocent until proven guilty, as is the standard in our legal system.

Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

