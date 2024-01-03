en English
Crime

Idaho Falls Caregiver Sentenced for Theft and Misuse of Funds

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
Idaho Falls Caregiver Sentenced for Theft and Misuse of Funds

In a startling revelation, Ashley Elizabeth Allison, a 36-year-old woman, was held accountable for her actions for committing theft at an assisted living center in Idaho Falls. Allison has been sentenced to three years of probation, 180 days of discretionary jail time, 100 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $800 in court costs and fees.

Switching Medications and Unauthorized Transactions

Allison’s wrongdoings included switching her patients’ hydrocodone pills with Tylenol and making unauthorized transactions with the company credit card. In October 2022, she pleaded not guilty to felony grand theft, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and forgery, and misdemeanor abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

The Alford Plea and its Consequences

In a turn of events, Allison took an Alford plea to an amended charge of criminal possession of a financial transaction card or number in October 2023. This plea allowed her to maintain her innocence while acknowledging the likelihood of a guilty verdict if tried. The plea agreement included the dropping of remaining charges and a recommendation for probation.

Financial Misuse and Discrepancies

Despite being a trusted employee for over two years, Allison’s misuse of funds exceeded $3,000 with unauthorized purchases at various retailers. The discrepancies in Allison’s narrative compared to the owner’s and other staff members’ accounts led to her sentencing. Her actions highlight the importance of maintaining trust and integrity in positions of responsibility, especially when caring for vulnerable individuals.

Crime
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

