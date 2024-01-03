Idaho Falls Caregiver Sentenced for Theft and Misuse of Funds

In a startling revelation, Ashley Elizabeth Allison, a 36-year-old woman, was held accountable for her actions for committing theft at an assisted living center in Idaho Falls. Allison has been sentenced to three years of probation, 180 days of discretionary jail time, 100 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $800 in court costs and fees.

Switching Medications and Unauthorized Transactions

Allison’s wrongdoings included switching her patients’ hydrocodone pills with Tylenol and making unauthorized transactions with the company credit card. In October 2022, she pleaded not guilty to felony grand theft, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and forgery, and misdemeanor abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

The Alford Plea and its Consequences

In a turn of events, Allison took an Alford plea to an amended charge of criminal possession of a financial transaction card or number in October 2023. This plea allowed her to maintain her innocence while acknowledging the likelihood of a guilty verdict if tried. The plea agreement included the dropping of remaining charges and a recommendation for probation.

Financial Misuse and Discrepancies

Despite being a trusted employee for over two years, Allison’s misuse of funds exceeded $3,000 with unauthorized purchases at various retailers. The discrepancies in Allison’s narrative compared to the owner’s and other staff members’ accounts led to her sentencing. Her actions highlight the importance of maintaining trust and integrity in positions of responsibility, especially when caring for vulnerable individuals.