Hyderabad’s DCA Seizes Counterfeit Antibiotics in Major Crackdown

In a commendable crackdown, officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) in Hyderabad have disrupted a fraudulent antibiotics operation, seizing counterfeit medications valued at approximately Rs 22.95 lakhs. The sizable bust occurred in the localities of Uppal and Dilsukhnagar, safeguarding the health of countless potential victims unwittingly exposed to this dangerous deceit.

The Sting Operation

The DCA officials intercepted a suspicious shipment of five cartons containing counterfeit antibiotics dispatched from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The shipment was linked to one Puvvada Lakshman, an individual with previous implications in similar illicit drug activities. The officials tracked a delivery agent, Suresh Kumar, as he transported the parcel to a warehouse known as Sri Venkateswara Enterprises in Dwarakapuram, Dilsukhnagar. Upon reaching the destination, Lakshman was apprehended.

Fake Medications Unveiled

During the raid, the authorities discovered a horde of 51,000 tablets of the antibiotic Cefoxim-CV. These medications were falsely attributed to a non-existent manufacturer, ‘Meg Lifesciences’ in Himachal Pradesh, a blatant attempt to exploit the trust of innocent consumers. With the seizure of these counterfeit antibiotics, the authorities have potentially saved thousands from the harmful effects of ingesting fake medication.

A Case Filed and Investigation Continues

A case has been initiated against the accused, and the investigation continues in full swing to unravel the full extent of this illicit operation. The Hyderabad police remain vigilant, ensuring the safety of public health from such reprehensible activities. This operation serves as a stern reminder of the persistent threat of counterfeit medications and the importance of stringent regulatory measures.