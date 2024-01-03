en English
Crime

Hyderabad’s DCA Seizes Counterfeit Antibiotics in Major Crackdown

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Hyderabad’s DCA Seizes Counterfeit Antibiotics in Major Crackdown

In a commendable crackdown, officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) in Hyderabad have disrupted a fraudulent antibiotics operation, seizing counterfeit medications valued at approximately Rs 22.95 lakhs. The sizable bust occurred in the localities of Uppal and Dilsukhnagar, safeguarding the health of countless potential victims unwittingly exposed to this dangerous deceit.

The Sting Operation

The DCA officials intercepted a suspicious shipment of five cartons containing counterfeit antibiotics dispatched from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The shipment was linked to one Puvvada Lakshman, an individual with previous implications in similar illicit drug activities. The officials tracked a delivery agent, Suresh Kumar, as he transported the parcel to a warehouse known as Sri Venkateswara Enterprises in Dwarakapuram, Dilsukhnagar. Upon reaching the destination, Lakshman was apprehended.

Fake Medications Unveiled

During the raid, the authorities discovered a horde of 51,000 tablets of the antibiotic Cefoxim-CV. These medications were falsely attributed to a non-existent manufacturer, ‘Meg Lifesciences’ in Himachal Pradesh, a blatant attempt to exploit the trust of innocent consumers. With the seizure of these counterfeit antibiotics, the authorities have potentially saved thousands from the harmful effects of ingesting fake medication.

A Case Filed and Investigation Continues

A case has been initiated against the accused, and the investigation continues in full swing to unravel the full extent of this illicit operation. The Hyderabad police remain vigilant, ensuring the safety of public health from such reprehensible activities. This operation serves as a stern reminder of the persistent threat of counterfeit medications and the importance of stringent regulatory measures.

Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

