Crime

Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Murdered by Son, Daughter-in-law over Property Dispute

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Murdered by Son, Daughter-in-law over Property Dispute

In a chilling incident that has gripped the city of Hyderabad, a 57-year-old woman, Suganamma, was allegedly murdered by her own son and daughter-in-law over a property dispute. The case, which involves her son Anil and his wife Tirumala, has unveiled a heartrending tale of familial bonds shattered by avarice.

Dispute over Property

Living together in a house owned by Suganamma in Ramanthapur, the trio had been embroiled in frequent arguments. The crux of their disagreement was Anil’s desire to sell the property, a proposition to which Suganamma was staunchly opposed. This incongruity in their intentions was the touchpoint for the ensuing tragedy.

A Tragic Turn

Following one such heated argument on a fateful Friday, Anil and Tirumala are reported to have committed the heinous act. They allegedly murdered Suganamma, an act that has since sent shockwaves through their community.

Fallout and Legal Proceedings

In an attempt to mask their crime, the couple initially informed relatives that Suganamma’s death was due to natural causes. However, their story soon began to unravel as relatives grew suspicious and contacted the police. Acting on this tip-off, the authorities promptly took Anil and Tirumala into custody. A legal case has been registered against them, marking the onset of their journey through the justice system.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

