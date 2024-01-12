en English
Crime

Hyderabad Shaken by Tragic Death of Missing Woman: A Case of Police Negligence?

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Hyderabad Shaken by Tragic Death of Missing Woman: A Case of Police Negligence?

The streets of Hyderabad were gripped in a somber hush as the discovery of a charred body shook the city. The remains, found on a farm road in Moinabad, were identified as those of 22-year-old Tehseen Begum, a resident of the Mallepally area who had been reported missing since January 8. The identification of the body has ignited a firestorm of controversy, centering on the alleged negligence of the Habeebnagar police station.

Unraveling the Mystery

Begum had reportedly left her home following a family argument, a scenario that had occurred previously. However, when she failed to return, her brother filed a missing complaint on January 10. Notably, the police failed to register the case, an oversight that has since drawn the ire of Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Sreenivas Reddy. The Commissioner has reportedly taken severe action against the concerned officials for their negligence.

The discovery of the body by local farmers led to a cross-commissionerate investigation, with police scouring missing woman reports in an attempt to identify the remains. The investigation initially pointed towards murder, given the condition and location of the body.

Turning the Spotlight on Mental Health

However, in a twist of events, the police have now theorized that Begum may have ended her own life, referencing her alleged past attempts at suicide. This angle shines a spotlight on the critical issue of mental health, begging the question: Could more have been done to prevent this tragedy?

Public Outcry and Demand for Justice

Following the identification, family members and locals have staged protests outside the Habeebnagar police station. They demand answers for the delay in the police’s response to the missing person report, a delay that may have cost Begum her life. The case serves as a stark reminder of the dire consequences of administrative negligence and the urgent need for vigilance, empathy, and promptness in addressing cases of missing individuals.

Crime India Law
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

