Hyderabad Police Busts Sex Racket Operating from Fortune Hotel; 16 Women Rescued

In a carefully executed operation, the Central Zone Task Force of Hyderabad police unveiled the grimy layers of a sex racket that was being operated from the Fortune Hotel in the city's Ramnagar area. The successful operation led to the rescue of 16 women and the arrest of the key individuals involved, including a well-known hotelier and reputed philanthropist, S. Akhilesh, also known as Akhilesh Phailwan.

The Unveiling

The operation was conducted on Saturday following a tip-off about the illicit activities being carried out in the hotel. The rescued women had been lured to Hyderabad with the promise of employment opportunities from cities like Kolkata and Mumbai. They were later shifted to safe homes where they would be protected from further exploitation.

The Ring and its Operations

The sex racket had been actively functioning for the past 10 days under the guise of the Fortune Hotel's legitimate operations. The police arrested the hotel's manager-cum-receptionist, Ragupathi, along with four customers and two pimps. The police also confiscated 22 mobile phones that were allegedly used to manage the activities of the sex trade. The racket reportedly charged clients between Rs 3,000-5,000 per hour for their illicit services.

The Mastermind and his Connections

Akhilesh, the mastermind behind the operation, is a man of influence. His social media profiles are adorned with images of his philanthropic activities and his ostentatious affinity for gold ornaments. He is also known for his connections with leading politicians and has organized events with film singers. Akhilesh and Ragupathi have been booked under Sections 370 and 370A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to trafficking and the exploitation of trafficked persons.