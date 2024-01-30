Hyderabad Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Seize Illicit Liquor

In a noteworthy development, Hyderabad police have apprehended two alleged drug peddlers, identified as Muhammad Wasim Malik and Muhammad Ali Arain, confiscating 20 liters of illicit liquor from their possession. This operation is part of a heightened effort to suppress narcotics and criminal activities across the region.

Tip-Off Leads to Arrests

The arrests were made possible due to the diligent efforts of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pinyari. Acting on a reliable tip-off, the SHO planned and executed a raid within their jurisdiction, leading to the successful detention of the suspects.

Legal Proceedings

Subsequent to the arrests, the Hyderabad police initiated legal action against the accused. The case was registered under the Hudood Ordinance, a legal provision that stipulates severe penalties for alcohol consumption and trafficking.

Continued Investigations

The police are continuing their investigations into the case. The focus is on unearthing further details about the illegal drug activities in the region, with the aim of bringing all involved parties to justice and putting an end to this illicit trade.