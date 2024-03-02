Hyderabad Jeweler Duped of Rs 23 Lakh by Con Artist Posing as US Businessman

In a startling incident of deception, a Hyderabad-based jeweler lost jewelry worth Rs 23 lakh to a con artist claiming to be a US-based businessman. The fraudster, identified as Sikandar, feigned interest in purchasing gold ornaments, only to abscond with the costly items under the pretext of borrowing them for a family wedding.

Trust Betrayed: The Lure of a Lucrative Deal

Syed Saleemuddin, the proprietor of a jewelry store in Shaikpet's Waraka Nagar, was approached by Sikandar in 2022, who introduced himself as a businessman dealing in chemicals across India and the United States. Over time, Sikandar built a rapport with Saleemuddin, frequently engaging in phone conversations about potential business deals. These interactions laid the groundwork for the eventual fraud, illustrating the meticulous planning involved in Sikandar's scheme.

The Deceptive Borrowing Scheme

In December of the same year, Sikandar reached out to Saleemuddin with a request that seemed benign at first. He claimed his family had arrived in India for a wedding and asked if he could borrow some jewelry for the occasion, promising to return or pay for them later. Believing Sikandar's story and swayed by the trust built over months, Saleemuddin agreed, handing over jewelry worth Rs 23.1 lakh. However, Sikandar's promises were empty, leading to a significant financial loss for the jeweler.

Legal Action and Investigation Underway

Upon realizing the scam, Saleemuddin approached the Film Nagar police to report the fraud. A case was registered, and an investigation was initiated to track down Sikandar and recover the stolen jewelry. This incident serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of trusting individuals without thorough verification, especially in transactions involving significant sums of money or valuable goods.

The deception faced by Saleemuddin highlights the intricate methods employed by con artists to exploit the trust of unsuspecting victims. As the investigation progresses, it underscores the importance of vigilance and due diligence in business dealings, reminding merchants and individuals alike to safeguard against such fraudulent schemes.